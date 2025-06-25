Credit war erupts in J&K over mega road, tunnel projects

After the Centre sanctioned 19 mega road and tunnel projects worth ₹10, 637 crore for J&K, a credit war has broken out in the Valley with lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, chief minister Omar Abdullah and Langate MP Engineer Rashid’s party claiming their role in making it possible, while BJP is crediting goes to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “In a major achievement my government has got ₹ 10,600 crore worth of road & tunnel projects approved by the Union government, (File)

Already tussles are going on between the L-G and the CM over various issues. Omar has even blamed the L-G for not clearing the file pertaining to the business rules.

On Monday evening when the news broke about big infrastructure projects been cleared by centre government, Omar wrote on X while sharing details of the approved projects, “In a major achievement my government has got ₹10,600 crore worth of road & tunnel projects approved by the Union government. I’m grateful to PM @narendramodi ji & minister @MORTHIndia @nitin_gadkari ji for their continued support as we try to steer J&K on a path of progress, development & connectivity.”

National Conference spokesperson also credited J&K chief minister and the party in a post on X. “Sadhna Tunnel, connecting Kupwara with Karnah, and Pir Ki Gali Tunnel were pursued by @JKNC_ for years. Thanks to the persistent efforts of @CM_JnK @OmarAbdullah sb, these landmark developments, along with other projects, are finally becoming a reality in J&K,” Dar wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the L-G and BJP gave the credit to Prime Minister. Sinha expressed his gratitude to the PM and Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari for the approval.

BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur also gave credit for these projects to PM Modi. “This is PM Modi’s vision turning into reality,” Thakur said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Awami Ithead Party, however, gave the credit to efforts of Baramulla MP Er Rashid. AIP chief spokesperson Inam un Nabi said. “During the meeting of Er Rashid with Union minister Gadkari in winter session of Parliament, Er Rashid had vehemently presented the long-pending demands related to north Kashmir’s vital road and transport infrastructure and the recent approvals are seen as a direct result of that intervention.”

He said that the party is hopeful that other key proposals put forward by MP Er Rashid - such as the road connectivity between Lolab and Bandipora, Takipora Lolab–Sopore link and construction of tunnels at Gurez and Machil will also get a green signal in the near future.

The projects approved include the construction of Peer-Ki-Gali tunnel on NH-701A ( ₹3,830 crore), Sadhana tunnel on NH-701 ( ₹3,330 cr), Zaznar Shopian section of NH-701A ( ₹ 852 crore), 4-L flyover from Lal Chowk to Parimpora ( ₹700 crore), Trehgam Chamkote section of NH-701 ( ₹ 966 crore), construction of 4-Lane Magam Flyover on Narbal-Gulmarg section of NH 701-A ( ₹ 445 crore), construction of Qazigund Bypass ( ₹95 crore), construction of 2-L bridge over Rambiara at Shopian on NH-444 ( ₹ 71 crore) and various other, including road safety projects.