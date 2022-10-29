Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Criminal arrested for looting 5 crore worth mobile phones

Criminal arrested for looting 5 crore worth mobile phones

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 01:48 AM IST

A spokesperson of the STF said the accused along with his 7 aides had abducted a container driver and looted mobile phones worth ₹ 5 crore on May 28 this year

Criminal arrested for looting <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 5 crore worth mobile phones
Criminal arrested for looting 5 crore worth mobile phones
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: The special task force (STF) of Haryana police arrested a criminal, who was carrying a bounty of 1 lakh, for allegedly looting mobile phones worth 5 crore from a container by abducting its driver from Rewari. The accused has been identified as Deepak of Madhya Pradesh. A spokesperson of the STF said the accused along with his 7 aides had abducted a container driver and looted mobile phones worth 5 crore on May 28 this year. “He was handed over to the crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of Dharuhera police in Rewari for further probe,” the spokesperson added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out