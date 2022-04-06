Criminal cases against lawmakers: HC seeks trial status
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought the status of trials in criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in two states and Chandigarh.
The bench of Justice AG Masih and Justice Sandeep Moudgil passed the order while hearing a suo motu plea in which it is monitoring the probe progress in criminal cases against lawmakers.
“The latest status report with regard to not only the cases under investigation but trials also need to be submitted,” the bench said, posting the matter for hearing on July 19.
Earlier, Haryana had told the court that there are nine cases investigation into which is still pending.
In all other cases, the final report has been submitted. Either the cases are pending before the court for orders to be passed on the final report or the trials are in progress, it had submitted.
As for Punjab, it had told court that four cases are still under investigation. Apart from that, eight fresh cases have been registered which are under investigation. Out of these eight cases, except for one, the others fall under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, registered during the assembly polls campaigning in the state. Among others booked include former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and SAD leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia.
The Chandigarh administration had told the court that there is only one case which is under investigation, where again, a final report has been prepared and is likely to be submitted in the court. The CBI, ED and the income tax department informed the court that there is no case under investigation and all matters are pending either before the authorities or before the competent court.
The monitoring has been started by the high court on the SC directions. As per March 2021 reports submitted by respective states, 163 cases were pending against sitting or erstwhile lawmakers in Punjab and 21 in Haryana. The status of cases where trial is underway is being sought for the first time by the high court.
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
New policy to identify, develop sport as a skill, says CM Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government's sports policy is aimed at identifying individual talents and developing sports as a skill. The CM distributed monetary awards to bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, and Olympians Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar. While Punia was awarded with a cheque of ₹1 crore, Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar were awarded ₹10 lakh each.
IMD forecasts six days of heatwave in Delhi
After a brief respite on Monday, when strong winds kept Delhi's maximum temperature at 38.1 degrees Celsius (C), the temperature rose to 38.7C on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting that mercury will breach the 40-degree mark on Wednesday, rise to 41C on Thursday, and to 42C by Friday. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7C on Tuesday, which is four degrees above normal for this time of the year.
Bill to unify MCDs not legally tenable, says opposition after seeking review
The Bill to merge the three municipal corporations in Delhi was legally untenable, against the constitutional morality and should either be repealed or sent to a select committee of the Parliament, members of the opposition said during the debate on the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The Bill was passed by the Parliament on Tuesday. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on March 30.
