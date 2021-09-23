Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Crop damage: Farmer thrashes patwari in Ludhiana, booked
The patwari registered a complaint against the farmer, who beat him up over crop damage compensation. (Representative Image/Ludhiana)
Crop damage: Farmer thrashes patwari in Ludhiana, booked

The farmer beat up the patwari for not issuing crop damage compensation; the accused’s crop had been damaged due to a natural calamity
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 03:01 AM IST

A farmer was booked for assaulting a patwari (revenue official) on Tuesday for not issuing compensation for crop damage.

The complainant said that the accused punched him repeatedly and also tore government records. The accused has been identified as Jagjot Singh of Bhagwanpura village.

The complainant, Sandeep Kumar, said that the wheat crop was damaged due to a natural calamity and the farmer had sought compensation. “I told the officers that he had referred the case to senior officers and a response was awaited. However, the accused started hurling insults and opened attack on me. He punched my chest and also tore the documents,”said the patwari.

“Before the people could nab him, the accused managed to escape. I informed the police and lodged an FIR against him,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector Lakhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been lodged under Sections 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt), 353 ( criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 ( voluntarily obstruct any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

