Cross-border narco ring busted in Amritsar, 7.6 kg heroin seized

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted a cross-border narco-smuggling network with the arrest of two operatives, leading to the recovery of 7.6 kg heroin, along with ₹21,800 drug money, said Punjab Gaurav Yadav director general of police (DGP) on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sahibpreet Singh, alias Sahib, 19, a native of Fatehgarh Churian, Batala, and presently residing in Chheharta, Amritsar; and Gagandeep Singh, alias Gagan, 26, a resident of Guru Nanakpura in Kot Khalsa, Amritsar. Both accused have previous criminal records, including cases under the Arms Act and for snatching-related offences.

In a release issued here, Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a Dubai-based handler through virtual numbers, facilitating cross-border heroin consignments via drones, and directing pickup locations and further supply chains. The Dubai-based handler is also linked to multiple narcotics networks and a major NDPS case involving recovery of 43 kg heroin, he said.

The DGP said further investigation was underway to trace forward and backward linkages of the network.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said following specific and reliable secret information, police teams conducted a well-planned operation and apprehended the duo.

Further investigations are ongoing to dismantle the whole network, he added.

A case under Sections 21-C, 25 and 27-A of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Chheharta police station, said officials.