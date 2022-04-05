CRPF jawan killed, another injured in militant attack in Srinagar
A CRPF jawan was killed and another injured in a militant attack in Srinagar on Monday afternoon.
Police said the CRPF jawans were patrolling in the area when militants opened fire on them. A police spokesman said that at 3: 30 pm, terrorists fired upon two CRPF personnel in Maisuma resulting in critical gunshot injuries to both personnel. “The injured personnel were immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, head constable Vishal Kumar succumbed to his injuries.”
The spokesman said that keeping in view the huge rush of people and to avoid any civilian causality, security forces exercised maximum restraint. “Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime while the entire area had been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and search in the area is going on.”
No militant group has claimed the responsibility for the attack. On March 22, a policeman was killed in an encounter with militants in the Zonimar area of Srinagar’s old city. The deceased was identified as Amir Hussain Lone of Kupwara.
Two non-locals shot at by militants in J&K’s Pulwama
A day after the attack on non-locals, militants in another attack left two non-local labourers injured in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.
This is the second attack on the non-locals in Pulwama district in less than 24 hours.
The police said that unidentified pistol-borne militants attacked the two non-locals at Lijora village on Monday afternoon.
The duo has been identified as Patlashwar Kumar and Thaugh Chowdary, both residents of Bihar. Doctors treating them said the duo received multiple injuries in the firing incident and after the initial treatment, they are stable.
One of the injured said that two people after attacking them fled from the spot. “We were doing stonework at Lijora village and taking rest after our lunch when two men came and opened fire on us. The locals took us to the hospital,” he said.
On Sunday two non-locals were injured after they were fired upon by unidentified gunmen suspected to be militants.
Police said that militants fired upon two labourers of Punjab at the Nowpora Litter area of Pulwama at 7:10 pm and identified them as Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh, both residents of Pathankot, Punjab.
The Valley has witnessed a number of such attacks in the recent past.
Kashmiri Pandit trader shot at in Shopian
A civilian was shot at by militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday evening.
This was the third attack of militants in Kashmir today. Earlier in the day, two non -local labourers were injured in militant attack in neighbouring Pulwama district. In Srinagar city one CRPF head constable was killed and another injured at Maisuma.
Police spokesman said that at 8 pm police received information about a terror crime incident at Choutigam area of Shopian where terrorists had fired upon a civilian. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit identified as Bal Krishan near his house at Choutigam Shopian. In this terror incident, he had received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries,” the spokesman said, adding that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered.
“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” the spokesman said. Bal Krishan was running a medical shop in the village.
NC vice-president Omar Abdullah condemned the attack. “Sorry to hear about the attack on Bal Krishan in Shopian area of South Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn this attack on a member of the minority community and pray for his speedy recovery,” he tweeted.
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics