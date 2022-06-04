CSCL dedicates World Bicycle Day to those who pedal to work daily
Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) dedicated the World Bicycle Day to the real champions of cycling – sanitation workers, public health workers, gardeners, road and construction workers, who commute to work daily on bicycles.
To mark the occasion, a rally was flagged of at 6.30 am by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon, along with Anindita Mitra, CEO, CSCL. The 8.4 km rally started from Rose Garden and passed along Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake before culminating at the starting point.
More than 1,000 participants, including councillors, MC employees, professional cyclists, students and residents, took part in the rally, organised by CSCL in collaboration with Kotak Mahindra Bank. A total of 500 smart bikes were also arranged for the cycle lovers. To ensure road safety, reflective stickers were pasted on the MC employees’ bicycles.
While addressing the gathering, the mayor said all MC employees will be encouraged to cycle to office once a month, adding that it was important to make people aware about the significance of using bicycles for transportation.
Mitra said if day-long rides were not possible, one should start with smaller distances, such as a ride to the grocery store or the local park.
The event was a “zero waste” event and also contributed towards ensuring Chandigarh’s strong participation in the “One-day cycling challenge for cities and city leaders”, an inter-city competition being organised by the Smart Cities Mission.
Mayor flags off cycle rally at Sukhna Lake
Nehru Yuva Kendra, Chandigarh, organised a bicycle rally to celebrate World Bicycle Day on Friday. Over 500 participants from the kendra, NSS, Bharat Scouts and Guides, UT sports department and others cycled 8 km from Sukhna Lake to Punjab and Haryana high court and back. Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon flagged off the rally in the presence of sports director Tejdeep Singh Saini, councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu and Surinder Saini, state director, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Punjab, among others.
11-km cyclothon from PU
An 11-km cyclothon was also flagged off by Chander Shekhar Sharma, chief general manager, State Bank of India, at Panjab University. Over 1,000 cyclists pedalled from Panjab University to Sukhna Lake and back to spread the message “Cycle for your happy, hearty and healthy life”. Apart from residents of Chandigarh and surrounding areas, cyclists from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh also came all the way to Chandigarh to be part of the cyclothon
