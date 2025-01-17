Menu Explore
Curb drug abuse: Haryana CM

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 18, 2025 05:42 AM IST

Directing the DCs and SPs to work with mutual coordination to address critical issues such as law and order, crime against women, drug addiction, child labour, and illegal mining, the chief minister directed the authorities to identify and take action against those involved in sending youth abroad via donkey routes.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday directed officials to take strict action against individuals deceiving the public with promises of multiplying their money through chit funds and other schemes.

Stating that eradicating the illegal drug trade is a top priority for the state government, Saini further asked the officers to work in coordination to identify the drug mafia, target the drug supply chain, and dismantle it, with the ultimate goal of making the state completely drug-free.
Stating that eradicating the illegal drug trade is a top priority for the state government, Saini further asked the officers to work in coordination to identify the drug mafia, target the drug supply chain, and dismantle it, with the ultimate goal of making the state completely drug-free. (HT File)

“If anyone operates a scheme involving irregular money deposits, a decision has been taken to ban the registration of any property purchased through such means,” Saini said while chairing a joint meeting with all the deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs).

Directing the DCs and SPs to work with mutual coordination to address critical issues such as law and order, crime against women, drug addiction, child labour, and illegal mining, the chief minister directed the authorities to identify and take action against those involved in sending youth abroad via donkey routes.

“Ensure that no one can exploit the future of the youth,” said Saini directing the DCs and SPs to jointly carry out operations against drug abuse in their respective districts.

Stating that eradicating the illegal drug trade is a top priority for the state government, Saini further asked the officers to work in coordination to identify the drug mafia, target the drug supply chain, and dismantle it, with the ultimate goal of making the state completely drug-free.

Saini said DCs and SPs serve as the face of the government at the grassroots level. He urged all officers to work in close coordination to meet these expectations and ensure the efficient implementation of government policies. He also directed them to promote administrative efficiency, ensuring that the benefits of various welfare programmes reach the public at the grassroots level.

The chief minister reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the safety of women and girls across Haryana. He directed the officers to ensure that the committee formed at the district level effectively monitors crimes against women and takes appropriate action in each case.

