Curbs in Kashmir over protests against Khamenei’s killing lifted

Life returned to normal across Kashmir on Saturday as authorities lifted restrictions which were in effect the whole week in the wake of protests in many parts of the Valley following the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The authorities have also restored the high speed internet and pre paid mobiles that were snapped. People stepped out of their houses after restrictions were lifted in Srinagar on Saturday. (PTI)

“Restrictions have been lifted from all parts of the Valley and the situation is normal,” officials said.

Though security was on alert at sensitive places especially in the Shia dominated areas, however, there were no restrictions at any places including city’s business nerve centre Lal Chowk that was sealed following a protest on Monday. Officials said that security forces have removed barricades that were put up at some places to prevent the assembly of people.

The schools and educational institutions will open on Monday. Even the examinations that were postponed earlier this week will be held next week. Earlier chief minister Omar Abdullah had held interaction with civil society members in Srinagar and urged them to play their role to bring peace in the Valley.

Kashmir, which has about 15 lakh Shias, saw major protests at Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama immediately after news of Khamenei’s killing spread. The protesters were seen beating their chests as they shouted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

While the protests were by and large peaceful, a few places saw minor clashes between the security forces and protestors. Security forces had to use minor force to maintain law and order.

Mehbooba seeks release of people arrested for protests

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that people arrested during recent protests haven’t been released despite assurances. “After the protests at several places in the Valley over the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, police had detained many people, not only in Srinagar but other places,” Mufti said.

“Scores of protestors including women have been arrested across Kashmir for peacefully participating at rallies in wake of Ayatollah Ali Khomeini’s martyrdom. Authorities had assured their families that they would be released soon. But unfortunately this hasn’t been the case. I urge Jammu and Kashmir police to consider their release at the earliest,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X.

with inputs from PTI