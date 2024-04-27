Customer found unconscious in food outlet, dies later

A 25-year-old man was discovered unconscious in a food outlet’s washroom in Zirakpur and pronounced dead later on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Arshpreet Singh, a resident of Dera Bassi (iStock)

Police reported that when Singh was discovered in the restroom, he was immediately taken to the Sub-Division Hospital, Dera Bassi, where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was handed over to his kin after postmortem on Friday.

The outlet manager informed the police that the man arrived and entered the washroom without placing an order. Staff members, who noticed that the door was locked for a long period, started knocking at it repeatedly. After no response from the occupant, a master key was used to unlock the door. They found the man unconscious, but breathing, inside the washroom. Subsequently, they contacted the police.

The police stated it was premature to speculate the cause of the death and emphasised that they would await the postmortem report before arriving at any conclusions.