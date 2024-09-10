CYSS takes out ‘thank you’ march at Panjab University

Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) took out a “thank you” march after their presidential candidate Prince Chaudhary finished second in the race to become the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president. The AAP-led student party took out a march from the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) which concluded at the Student Centre, going through various departments. Chaudhary walked barefoot during the march. (HT File Photo for representation)

Prince had scored 3,130 votes, just 303 votes less than the winner Anurag Dalal. The AAP-led student party took out a march from the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) which concluded at the Student Centre, going through various departments. Chaudhary walked barefoot during the march. CYSS team said they will run a parallel student council to facilitate students.

Meanwhile, BJP’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also took out a “Dhanyavad Yatra” from arts department to the South Campus with party’s Jasvinder Rana, the newly-elected PUCSC joint secretary, offering laddoos to students and thanking them for showing support. This is the first time in recent years that ABVP has been elected for a PUCSC seat without being in alliance with any other party.

The student body president Anurag Dalal is also yet to assume charge.

Election for PUCSC executive committee will be held on September 13 at the zoology department auditorium. The executive members are elected among department representatives.