Friday, Jul 04, 2025
DA case: HC to hear Majithia’s plea against arrest, remand today

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 09:40 AM IST

The matter came up before the bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya, who adjourned the hearing for a day to allow Majithia’s counsel to place a fresh remand order of the former Akali minister issued in the case.

The Punjab and Haryana high court will hear on Friday Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s plea against his arrest and subsequent remand in a disproportionate assets case registered against him by the vigilance bureau.

Majithia’s counsel, Arshdeep Singh Kler, said they have challenged the arrest by the vigilance bureau (VB) and his remand order by a Mohali court.
The court directed for placing Majithia’s fresh remand order on record, he said, adding that the case will now be heard on Friday.

Majithia was sent to a seven-day vigilance remand by the Mohali court on June 26. The court on Wednesday extended the remand by four more days.

The VB on June 25 arrested Majithia in the DA case allegedly involving the laundering of 540 crore of ‘drug money’. Majithia on July 1 moved the high court, calling the arrest ‘political witch-hunting and vendetta’ for being a vocal critic of the current dispensation.

In his petition, he sought appropriate relief against ‘illegal’ arrest and subsequent remand granted in the FIR registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Follow Us On