A local court here on Saturday sent Harpreet Singh Gulati, a close aide of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia, to 14-day judicial custody. Gulati was produced in the court by the vigilance bureau after his remand ended. DA Case: Majithia aide Gulati sent to 14-day judicial custody

He was arrested on November 30 by the Punjab VB on charges of handling financial transactions linked to the disproportionate assets (DA) case against the former Punjab minister.

According to the probe agency, Gulati allegedly facilitated unaccounted financial dealings between Majithia and liquor firms, Akash Spirits, UV Enterprises and AD Enterprises. The vigilance bureau had said that Gulati helped Majithia acquire properties in Shimla and Delhi using funds not reflected in the politician’s declared income. After examining recovered financial records, the bureau arrested him and obtained six-day police custody from the duty magistrate, which ended on December 6.

The VB said that Gulati entered the liquor trade when Majithia became a minister in 2007. The bureau alleged a quid pro quo arrangement between the two and said Gulati’s companies routed money for property purchases. Investigators said his firms secured liquor licences at Majithia’s instance from 2008 and made several payments to entities linked to the Akali leader.

As per the VB, Gulati’s companies allegedly transferred ₹4.25 crore in 2008–09 and ₹1.4 crore in 2009–10 to Majithia-linked firms and family members for a Sainik Farms property in Delhi and other benefits. Another ₹5.49 crore was allegedly transferred in 2014–15 to repay loans of Majithia-associated firms. The vigilance bureau said financial trails show about ₹10 crore moving into companies connected to Majithia.

The vigilance bureau has alleged that Majithia accumulated over ₹700 crore in assets, about 1,200% more than his known sources of income. Investigators claim nearly ₹540 crore of this came from laundering proceeds linked to a 2013 international drug trafficking network. The case arises from a 2018 STF report and a continuing SIT investigation connected to a 2021 NDPS case. Though NDPS charges were quashed in 2022, financial inquiries continued.

The FIR, registered on June 25 at the vigilance bureau flying squad police station in Mohali, includes Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC sections on conspiracy. Majithia was arrested in June after raids at multiple locations, including his Amritsar residence, and remains in Nabha jail under judicial custody.