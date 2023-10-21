News / Cities / Chandigarh News / DA case: Sacked AIG Raj Jit joins probe in two drugs cases

DA case: Sacked AIG Raj Jit joins probe in two drugs cases

In the FIR in which he was booked in Inderjit drug case and dismissed from the service, Raj Jit was asked to join the probe and report to the investigation officer from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm in the second case

Dismissed Punjab Police AIG Raj Jit Singh on Friday joined an ongoing probe in two drugs related cases against him by the Special Task Force (STF) and disappeared minutes before the Punjab and Haryana high court denied him bail in the third case of disproportionate assets registered against him.

Dismissed Punjab Police AIG Raj Jit Singh (File)

Raj Jit had joined the probe after getting relief in the two cases — one from the Supreme Court and second from the high court.

However, since the high court had provided Raj Jit interim protection in the third FIR registered against him in case of DA and Raj Jit’s plea for bail was rejected on Friday, he joined the probe in two cases.

“By the time written orders for the third case came, Raj Jit had left the STF office,” a police officer privy to the developments said. It is learnt that VB teams tried to follow Raj Jit but failed.

Saturday, October 21, 2023
