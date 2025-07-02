DA case: VB takes Majithia to his office in Majitha, conducts searches

Amritsar: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday took Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia to his office in his home constituency Majitha in Amritsar district amid high security for investigation and search in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) registered against him. Ganieve Kaur Majithia, wife of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, arguing with SSP (rural) Maninder Singh at Majithia on Tuesday.

Majithia was arrested on June 25 from his Amritsar residence under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly laundering over ₹540 crore of ‘drug money’. Currently, he is in VB custody and is scheduled to be produced in court on July 2.

The SAD leader was escorted to his office in a convoy of about a dozen vehicles, with heavy police deployment and barricades securing the area several hours before the VB team’s arrival. The office, located on the Amritsar-Majitha road, is a place where Majithia meets the public to address grievances and local issues.

On arrival, VB officials stayed inside the office for about an hour. Apart from the caretaker’s wife, no other person was present on the premises prior to the team’s entry. Mediapersons were barred from accessing the office during the search.

Majithia’s wife and sitting Majitha MLA Ganieve Kaur was not permitted to meet him or enter the office, despite her repeated requests to police officials, including Amritsar rural SSP Maninder Singh. Kaur arrived at the site along with SAD leaders and members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), but was stopped at barricades a few yards from the office.

An argument ensued between Kaur and police officials, with Kaur questioning the legality of the restrictions and demanding to see search warrants. She expressed concerns over the absence of legal counsel during the search, alleging that the VB could potentially plant evidence. Police officials cited orders from senior authorities and the need to maintain law and order as reasons for denying her entry.

Kaur was forced to wait outside the office for over two hours despite her protests and refusal to sit in the police office as suggested by officials.

Earlier on Monday, the VB had conducted searches at properties linked to Majithia’s relatives in Himachal Pradesh.

After the VB team left for Mohali, the office was reopened to Majithia’s supporters and family members. SAD supporters raised slogans against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his government during the occasion.

On Monday, former Akali leader Maninder Singh Aulakh, also known as Bittu Aulakh, who is now with the BJP, and Amritsar-based businessman Jagjit Singh Chahal recorded their statements against Majithia at the vigilance office in Sector 68, Mohali.

Over the past five days, the vigilance bureau has also recorded statements from former Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, former ED deputy director Niranjan Singh and former MLA Amarpal Singh ‘Bonny’ Ajnala.

In the fresh FIR registered against Majithia, the bureau claimed preliminary investigations revealed that more than ₹540 crore of “drug money” has been laundered through several ways and it was allegedly facilitated by Majithia.

This FIR against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team into the 2021 drug case. In 2021, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug special task force.

Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana high court granted him bail.