Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dal Khalsa objects to demands of excommunicating Sukhbir attacker Narain Chaura

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Dec 11, 2024 04:05 AM IST

Dal Khalsa leaders Harpal Singh Cheema, Paramjit Singh Mand and Kanwarpal Singh said the organisation will not tolerate any decision to excommunicate Chaura.

Reacting sharply to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive committee resolution seeking excommunication of Narain Singh Chaura from the community, the Dal Khalsa condemned the move claiming that it will set a bad precedent and may deepen the wedge between moderate and hardliner Sikhs.

Narain Singh Chaura being produced in court in Amritsar. (ANI File)
Narain Singh Chaura being produced in court in Amritsar. (ANI File)

It is pertinent to mention that SGPC executive led by its president Harjinder Singh Dhami had handed over the resolution to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh to excommunicate Chaura, a former militant, who made an assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple on December 4 when the latter was undergoing tankhah (religious punishment).

Dal Khalsa leaders Harpal Singh Cheema, Paramjit Singh Mand and Kanwarpal Singh said the organisation and Sikhs will neither accept nor tolerate any decision to excommunicate Chaura.

Mand said since Chaura is in police custody, the law will take its course.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On