Dal Khalsa objects to demands of excommunicating Sukhbir attacker Narain Chaura

Reacting sharply to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive committee resolution seeking excommunication of Narain Singh Chaura from the community, the Dal Khalsa condemned the move claiming that it will set a bad precedent and may deepen the wedge between moderate and hardliner Sikhs. Narain Singh Chaura being produced in court in Amritsar. (ANI File)

It is pertinent to mention that SGPC executive led by its president Harjinder Singh Dhami had handed over the resolution to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh to excommunicate Chaura, a former militant, who made an assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple on December 4 when the latter was undergoing tankhah (religious punishment).

Dal Khalsa leaders Harpal Singh Cheema, Paramjit Singh Mand and Kanwarpal Singh said the organisation and Sikhs will neither accept nor tolerate any decision to excommunicate Chaura.

Mand said since Chaura is in police custody, the law will take its course.