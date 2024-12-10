SGPC passes resolution seeking excommunication of Sukhbir attacker Narain Singh Chaura

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday passed a resolution seeking excommunication of Narain Singh Chaura, the former militant who made an assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple on December 4. Narain Singh Chaura being produced in the court in Amritsar on Sunday. (ANI)

Chaura had fired at Sukhbir from close range -- while the latter was undergoing tankhah (religious punishment) for the “mistakes” of his party when it was in power from 2007 to 2017 -- but had missed the shot as he was overpowered by plainclothes policemen and later arrested.

Terming the attack as a “deep-rooted conspiracy”, the SGPC executive committee also constituted probe panel. The panel, comprising SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk, general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala, executive committee member Sukh Harpreet Singh Rode, chief secretary Kulwant Singh Manan and secretary Partap Singh (coordinator), is to submit its report within three weeks.

After handing over a copy of the resolutions to Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami told the media, “The attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal is a deep-rooted conspiracy. Since the bullet hit the deodi (entrance building) of Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple), the sentiments of Sikhs across the world were hurt. The attack violated the edict of Akal Takht Sahib, the principle of Miri-Piri and Panthic maryada. So, the Akal Takht must take action in this case.”

He further said, “The executive committee also felt the need to probe the police and security lapses, involvement of internal and external elements and enemies of panth and other conspirators. So, we have appealed to Akal Takht Sahib to take action against the culprits.”

Meanwhile, two executive members — Jaswant Singh Purain and Paramjit Singh Raipur — expressed disagreement with the demand for excommunicating Chaura. “We endorsed the condemnation of the attack stating that this should not have happened at this sacred place. However, we did not agree with the appeal to excommunicate the attacker. We lodged our disagreement in written. We cited that the law is taking its course against Chaura and the police are investigating the matter. Moreover, Chaura’s version has not come to the fore yet. So, this appeal is not fair.”

Rebels dissolve Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar group

The rebel Akali leaders on Monday took objection to the party’s working committee seeking more time from the Akal Takht to accept Sukhbir Badal’s resignation as party president.

As per sources, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has given them 20 days’ time to accept the resignation.

Gurpartap Singh Wadala, the convener of the rebel group, said, “The fact that they sought more time shows their reluctance and laxity in implementing the order.

Meanwhile, the rebel Akali leaders formally dissolved their “Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar” group, which was created to bring about reforms in SAD. “All dissenting leaders will work for the party,” assured former SGPC president Jagir Kaur.

The Sikh clergy, while pronouncing the tankhah for Sukhbir and others on December 2, had said that the current SAD leadership had lost the moral right to give political patronage to the Sikh panth. The clergy had also formed a panel to reoganise the party through fresh recruitments, and election of a new president and other office-bearers. They had given the SAD working committee three days to accept Sukhbir’s resignation.