Dalai Lama backs Pope Leo’s peace appeal, calls for end to wars

Amid the ongoing conflicts around the world, the Tibetan spiritual leader, 14th Dalai Lama, has endorsed Pope Leo’s Palm Sunday appeal for peace and has called for an end to wars. The 14th Dalai Lama. (File)

The 90-year-old spiritual leader, in his message, said that he prays that the violence and conflicts may soon come to an end. He also said that the resolution of the conflicts must be rooted in dialogue and diplomacy. “I wholeheartedly endorse the powerful appeal for peace made by the Holy Father, Pope Leo, during his Palm Sunday Mass. His call for the laying down of arms and the renunciation of violence resonated profoundly with me, as it speaks to the very essence of what all major religions teach,” the Dalai Lama said in his message.

The Dalai Lama stated that whether we look to Christianity, Buddhism, Islam, Hinduism, Judaism or any of the world’s great spiritual traditions, the message is fundamentally the same: love, compassion, tolerance, and self-discipline. “Violence finds no true home in any of these teachings. History has shown us time and again that violence only begets more violence and is never a lasting foundation for peace,” he adds.

Emphasising on dialogue and diplomacy as means to end conflicts, he said: “An enduring resolution to conflict, including the ones we see in the Middle East or between Russia and Ukraine, must be rooted in dialogue, diplomacy and mutual respect — approached with the understanding that, at the deepest level, we are all brothers and sisters. I urge for and pray that the violence and conflicts may soon come to an end.”

Earlier, Pope Leo XIV opened his first Holy Week as pope with a forceful appeal for peace at a time when the specter of war looms large on the world stage. Preaching at Palm Sunday Mass, Leo described Jesus as the King of Peace “who rejects war” and “whom no one can use to justify war.”