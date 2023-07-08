Chinese want to contact me: Dalai Lama says open to talks on Tibetan problems

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said that he is open for talks with China over the problems of Tibetans and the Chinese, “officially or unofficially” wanted to contact him. Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said in Dharamshala during an interaction with the media that he is open for talks with China over the problems of Tibetans. (HT File)

“I am always open to talk. Now China also realises that the spirit of Tibetan people is very strong. So, in order to deal with Tibetan problems they want to contact me. I am also ready”, he said.

The Dalai Lama made the remarks while to speaking to reporters in Dharamshala before embarking on a visit to Delhi and Ladakh.

Responding to a question on whether he wishes to resume talks with China, he said, “We are not seeking independence, we have decided since many years that we remain the part of People’s Republic of China...Now China is changing. The Chinese, officially or unofficially want to contact me”.

On July 6, Dalai Lama celebrated his 88th birthday and visited the Main Tibetan Temple courtyard in Dharamshala, adjacent to his residence. While addressing the gathering during the celebrations the Dalai Lama said that he has not been angry with anyone, not even those Chinese leaders who have adopted a harsh attitude towards Tibet, according to the official statement released on Dalai Lama’s website.