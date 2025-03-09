Dalai Lama’s two new Children’s books; ideal for calming activity

The 14th Dalai Lama has recently announced two new children’s books that have been developed in collaboration between the Tibetan spiritual leader and DK Books. The two books – Loving Kindness and Peaceful Mind – have been published by DK books on March 6. (File)

These books offer mindfulness for all ages and are ideal for calming activities before bed or easing difficult moments.

The Dalai Lama wrote on X, “Announcing two beautiful new children’s books, Loving Kindness and Peaceful Mind, made in collaboration with the 14th Dalai Lama and DK Books. Mindfulness can be practised at all ages and even the early stages of life. These books allow adults and young children to practice meditation, ideal for a calming activity before bed or to diffuse difficult situations.”

According to DK Books, the book, Loving Kindness, is filled with an inspiring loving kindness meditation for adults and children to practise together. In this calming board book, young readers can discover a meditation that inspires loving kindness, enabling them to bring positivity to their own lives and the lives of those around them. Beautiful original illustrations engage your child’s imagination while the simple words of the meditation can be read out loud, helping to develop empathy skills.

Similarly, another book, Peaceful Mind, is filled with an inspiring meditation exercise for adults and children to practise together. In this calming board book, young readers can discover breathwork and other tips on how to bring calm to a busy mind. Beautiful original illustrations engage your child’s imagination while the simple instructions can be read out loud, helping to develop empathy skills.