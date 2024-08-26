Dalits, OBCs faced atrocities during Cong regime: Haryana CM

In a scathing attack on the Opposition party, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday alleged that the Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) faced atrocities during the regime of Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda. HT Image

Addressing a rally in Bhiwani’s Loharu assembly segment represented by state finance minister Jai Parkash Dalal, chief minister Saini said that the Congress government was synonymous with corruption, giving jobs without merits and selling farmers’ land to builders.

“During the Congress government, jobs were given without merit but our government gave jobs in a fair way. Our government has given job guarantee to 1.20 lakh employees recruited under Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. The BJP government has increased the spending limit of sarpanches in developmental work from ₹5 to ₹21 lakh. We have also decided to give 10% reservation to Agniveers in the Haryana government,” CM added.

“The BJP won the Loharu seat for the first time in 2019 and we made Jai Parkash Dalal as agriculture minister and later he was promoted to the post of finance minister. Our government brought water in the canals of Loharu, which benefited thousands of farmers. Our government procured bajra and mustard on the minimum support price, which helped in increasing farmers’ wealth,” he added.

Haryana finance minister Jai Parkash Dalal, who represents Loharu assembly segment, said that if former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda really wants to honour wrestler Vinesh Phogat he should pitch her from his Garhi-Sampla -Kiloi seat as an Independent .

“If Hooda is ready to do this, I will urge chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to not pitch any candidate against Vinesh and support her candidature as an Independent. The Congress party is trying to take credit of Vinesh’s excellence in wrestling,” he added.