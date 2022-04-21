Dalits who convert to other religions should not get quota benefits: BJP’s SC cell head
National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Scheduled Caste (SC) cell Lal Singh Arya on Wednesday said the Dalits, who convert to other religions, should not be given the benefits of reservation.
“The Indian constitution grants the reservation on the basis of untouchability and those who convert to Islam or Christianity lose this right,” he said while addressing a meeting of the state and district executives of the party’s SC Morcha.
The meeting was aimed at strengthening the BJP’s frontal organisations ahead of the assembly elections to be held later this year.
“For the first time after independence, any government has made the highest budget provision of ₹142 lakh crore for the Scheduled Castes,” he added.
“Besides, the central government has started various schemes for the upliftment of lower caste communities,” Arya said.
“The Himachal Pradesh government led by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur is also doing commendable work for the upliftment of the Scheduled Castes, in which the decision to waive interest for the people belong to this category in loans up ₹50,000 or to waive 50% of the fare in buses for women are some key decisions,” he added.
A day-long meeting of national office-bearers of the BJP’s Scheduled Caste morcha was held at Shimla.
Prior notices not must for clearing squatters on public land, says MCD
A municipal official of the rank of assistant commissioner, who directs anti-encroachment drives, said that action against properties that come up on public roads falls under section 321 and 322 of the DMC Act, and no notices are required to be issued before removing them.
Nigerians key players in HP’s well-oiled narco network
While the Himachal Pradesh government struggles to contain the burgeoning narcotic smuggling, foreigners, particularly Nigerians, are fuelling the drug trade in the hill state popular as Dev Bhoomi – the abode of Gods. In HP Police data, Nigerians have emerged as the biggest players in HP's hard drugs market. Fifteen people were from other African countries, 14 Europeans, four Americans, two from the Middle East and only one from other Asian country.
Ghazipur landfill burns for 3rd time in a month
Experts also said that high levels of methane at the landfill, aided by high temperature, may have caused the fire. On Wednesday, Delhi’s maximum temperature was recorded at 41.2 degrees Celsius. It was as high as 44.3 degrees Celsius at the Yamuna Sports Complex station -- the nearest located to the landfill.
Delhi: Doctors allay fears, say kids below 12 at low Covid risk
Delhi saw a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, recording 1,009 new cases at a positivity rate of 5.7%, up from 632 cases a day before.
Meghalaya high court gives govt 3 weeks for roster system in recruitment
The Meghalaya high court on Wednesday granted three weeks' time for the state government to introduce the roster system for implementation of the job reservation policy. Hearing a public interest litigation on the matter, the two-member bench headed by chief justice Sanjib Banerjee said, “The State seeks some time to introduce the roster system. Accordingly, let the matter stand over for three weeks.” The next hearing will be held on May 11.
