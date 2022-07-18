Damdami Taksal chief accuses Sukhbir Badal-led SAD of damaging panth
Hitting out at the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), its former supporter and chief of the Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal and Sant Samaj, Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa accused the party of damaging the panth.
Speaking at an event organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to release the election symbol of the Harmeet Singh Kalka-led ‘Shiromani Akali Dal-Delhi State’, the Damdami Taksal chief also criticised the SAD leadership.
He said, “The SAD’s duty is to spread Sikh principles, deal with the challenges the panth is facing, ensure dominance of Khalsa across the world and lead the community in the political field. Members of this organisation have a history of making sacrifices and attaining martyrdom while fighting against the excesses of the rulers.”
“However, the founding principles of the organisation have long faded and the panth had to bear the brunt of this,” he said while extending support to the party’s breakaway faction led by Harmeet Singh Kalka.
Kalka, who is believed to be close to the Bharatiya Janata Party, had recently tried to remove the SAD office from the premises of Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi.
The Khalsa-led Sant Samaj, an organisation of heads of traditional Sikh organisations and Sikh seminaries, was in alliance with the SAD during 2011 general elections of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
Following that, he continued to extend support to the SAD both covertly and overtly in the assembly and parliamentary elections in Punjab.
Khalsa continued to support the SAD even when it was under fire in 2015 over the issues of Bargari sacrilege, Behbal Kalan police firing and pardon granted to Sirsa dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a blasphemy case.
Khalsa’s latest stance has however left many segments of the Sikh community surprised.
When contacted, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said, “Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa is a figure of respect for us. We worked with the Sant Samaj for a long time. We cannot react to his statement.”
Councillor presses for domicile reservation in Chandigarh
Ward number 12 councillor Saurabh Joshi, in a letter to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit has demanded 85% reservation policy for those holding a domicile of Chandigarh, in regular/contractual/outsource jobs in the UT administration, municipal corporation and private sector and in admissions at various professional colleges, Panjab University and its affiliated colleges in the city.
Organs of brain-dead patient lend new lease of life to three at PGIMER
The family members of 65-year-old a resident of Solan Himachal Pradesh, Nisha Thakur, donated her organs and lent a new lease of life to a terminally-ill patient suffering from debilitating renal disease and helped restore the sight of two corneal blind patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Thakur, was admitted to PGIMER on July 11, following a ruptured aneurysm.
Chandigarh’s Bhaumika bags gold at Wushu Championship
Bhaumika of Sri Aurobindo School, Sector 27, bagged a gold medal during the Sub-Junior Wushu Championship held in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The five-day tournament, featuring 1,300 players from 33 states and UTs, concluded on Thursday. Eleven-year-old Bhaumika won gold in the under 36 kg category of the sanda event. She trains at Spiders Combat Sports Academy at Sri Aurobindo School.
Congress carries out march in Chandigarh to protest against inflation
The Labour Colony cell of Chandigarh Congress on Sunday organised a protest march in Mauli Jagran here against the Centre over the rising inflation. Congress workers from Mauli Jagran carried empty utensils during the march to convey to the government that it had become difficult for poor and lower middle-class families to run their kitchen because of the alleged mishandling of the economy.
Punjab Police AIG encourages residents to report cybercrime at 1930
All India Management Association's Chandigarh chapter, Chandigarh management association on Sunday organised a panel discussion on “White Collar Crime – Financial Frauds and support available”. The event was attended by over 85 CMA members. Punjab Police's assistant inspector general Jasdeep Singh, cross check consultants' founder Jogeshwar Pratap Singh and Axis Bank's fraud control unit regional head Harjit Singh headed the panel, which was moderated by the association general secretary Abhishek Gupta.
