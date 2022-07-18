Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Damdami Taksal chief accuses Sukhbir Badal-led SAD of damaging panth
chandigarh news

Damdami Taksal chief accuses Sukhbir Badal-led SAD of damaging panth

Speaking at an event organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to release the election symbol of the Harmeet Singh Kalka-led ‘Shiromani Akali Dal-Delhi State’, the Damdami Taksal chief also criticised the SAD leadership.
Gurdwara Damdami Taksal chief Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa hit out at the SAD led by Sukhbir Badal (above).
Gurdwara Damdami Taksal chief Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa hit out at the SAD led by Sukhbir Badal (above).
Published on Jul 18, 2022 01:56 AM IST
Copy Link
BySurjit Singh, Amritsar

Hitting out at the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), its former supporter and chief of the Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal and Sant Samaj, Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa accused the party of damaging the panth.

Speaking at an event organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to release the election symbol of the Harmeet Singh Kalka-led ‘Shiromani Akali Dal-Delhi State’, the Damdami Taksal chief also criticised the SAD leadership.

He said, “The SAD’s duty is to spread Sikh principles, deal with the challenges the panth is facing, ensure dominance of Khalsa across the world and lead the community in the political field. Members of this organisation have a history of making sacrifices and attaining martyrdom while fighting against the excesses of the rulers.”

“However, the founding principles of the organisation have long faded and the panth had to bear the brunt of this,” he said while extending support to the party’s breakaway faction led by Harmeet Singh Kalka.

Kalka, who is believed to be close to the Bharatiya Janata Party, had recently tried to remove the SAD office from the premises of Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi.

The Khalsa-led Sant Samaj, an organisation of heads of traditional Sikh organisations and Sikh seminaries, was in alliance with the SAD during 2011 general elections of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Following that, he continued to extend support to the SAD both covertly and overtly in the assembly and parliamentary elections in Punjab.

Khalsa continued to support the SAD even when it was under fire in 2015 over the issues of Bargari sacrilege, Behbal Kalan police firing and pardon granted to Sirsa dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a blasphemy case.

Khalsa’s latest stance has however left many segments of the Sikh community surprised.

When contacted, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said, “Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa is a figure of respect for us. We worked with the Sant Samaj for a long time. We cannot react to his statement.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Surjit Singh

    Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Chandigarh ward number 12 councillor sought for domicile reservation in a letter to UT administrator. (HT File)

    Councillor presses for domicile reservation in Chandigarh

    Ward number 12 councillor Saurabh Joshi, in a letter to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit has demanded 85% reservation policy for those holding a domicile of Chandigarh, in regular/contractual/outsource jobs in the UT administration, municipal corporation and private sector and in admissions at various professional colleges, Panjab University and its affiliated colleges in the city.

  • The husband of a 65-year-old patient at PGIMER, Chandigarh, donated her organs. (HT File)

    Organs of brain-dead patient lend new lease of life to three at PGIMER

    The family members of 65-year-old a resident of Solan Himachal Pradesh, Nisha Thakur, donated her organs and lent a new lease of life to a terminally-ill patient suffering from debilitating renal disease and helped restore the sight of two corneal blind patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Thakur, was admitted to PGIMER on July 11, following a ruptured aneurysm.

  • Chandigarh’s Bhaumika posing with her Wushu Championship gold. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh’s Bhaumika bags gold at Wushu Championship

    Bhaumika of Sri Aurobindo School, Sector 27, bagged a gold medal during the Sub-Junior Wushu Championship held in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The five-day tournament, featuring 1,300 players from 33 states and UTs, concluded on Thursday. Eleven-year-old Bhaumika won gold in the under 36 kg category of the sanda event. She trains at Spiders Combat Sports Academy at Sri Aurobindo School.

  • Chandigarh Congress workers carrying out a march to protest against inflation. (HT Photo)

    Congress carries out march in Chandigarh to protest against inflation

    The Labour Colony cell of Chandigarh Congress on Sunday organised a protest march in Mauli Jagran here against the Centre over the rising inflation. Congress workers from Mauli Jagran carried empty utensils during the march to convey to the government that it had become difficult for poor and lower middle-class families to run their kitchen because of the alleged mishandling of the economy.

  • Punjab Police AIG encouraged residents to report cybercrime at 1930. (Stockphoto)

    Punjab Police AIG encourages residents to report cybercrime at 1930

    All India Management Association's Chandigarh chapter, Chandigarh management association on Sunday organised a panel discussion on “White Collar Crime – Financial Frauds and support available”. The event was attended by over 85 CMA members. Punjab Police's assistant inspector general Jasdeep Singh, cross check consultants' founder Jogeshwar Pratap Singh and Axis Bank's fraud control unit regional head Harjit Singh headed the panel, which was moderated by the association general secretary Abhishek Gupta.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out