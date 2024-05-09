 Damdami Taksal chief asks Sikhs to have more kids - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi
Damdami Taksal chief asks Sikhs to have more kids

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 09, 2024 07:54 AM IST

Addressing a religious function in Amritsar’s Mattewal village Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa said Sikhs should have at least five children in your house

Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa has triggered a debate after suggesting that Sikhs should have more than one child to “counter the population dip”.

Addressing a religious function in Amritsar’s Mattewal village, Khalsa said, “Don’t limit your family to just one child. There should be at least five children in your house. Listen to my advice or you will regret. At present, our (Sikh) population in Punjab is 52%, others are outsiders who are settled here. In the coming years, we will be a minority and be thrashed by them.”

Speaking over the phone, Khalsa said, “There are several factors behind the decreasing population of Sikhs in Punjab. Migration to other countries is a big factor. This is a cause of concern for us. So, I spoke on the issue during the function.”

