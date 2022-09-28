Danger lurks in Sector 33 park: Punjab human rights panel seeks report from Chandigarh MC chief

Taking suo-motu cognizance of the apparent risk lurking in a Sector 33 park, flagged in an English daily’s recent report, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission sought a report from the civic body

Punjab State Human Rights Commission member justice Nirmaljit Kaur, taking suo-motu cognizance of the matter, called for a report from the UT’s municipal commissioner before the next date of hearing — December 1, 2022.

The cave-in, which first surfaced around two months ago, has now engulfed a part of the park’s metal fence. Residents, meanwhile, have alleged that despite repeated complaints, the authorities have turned a blind eye to the problem — which worsened after the recent spell of rain in the city.

Other news in brief:

Man held for gambling in Palsora

Chandigarh

Police on Monday arrested a Palsora resident for gambling near the street light at Palsora Barrier and recovered ₹24,600 from his possession. A case under the Gambling Act has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Man duped of ₹1.73L in immigration fraud

Chandigarh

Police booked a city resident for allegedly duping a Jalandhar-based man of ₹1.73 lakh on the pretext of offering help to send him abroad. In his complaint, Rajiv Kumar Nanglu alleged that Saurabh Sharma of Sector 23 asked for the money in exchange of help in securing a Canadian visa. A case was registered.

Raga performances mark Tourism Day event

Chandigarh

The UT tourism department organised a raga performance at the Sukhna Lake to celebrate the World Tourism Day on Tuesday. Students from CIHM and AIHM greeted the tourists and visitors with rose buds at various tourist places like Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, Railway Station and Chandigarh International Airport.

Flash mob held to raise awareness on cleanliness

Mohali

Focusing on mobilising citizen action and commitment towards the vision of building a garbage-free city, the municipal corporation on Tuesday organised a flash mob as part of the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav at the Sector 17 market plaza. The flash mob was staged by a group of NSS volunteers from MCM DAV College, Sector 36, with the support of Leo Club Chandigarh Fortune.

Water pipeline work at Sec-46 park gets rolling

Chandigarh

Municipal Anindita Mitra on Tuesday kicked off the work for laying a new tertiary treated water pipeline at Shrub Garden, Sector 46, in the presence of Gurpreet Singh Gabbi, area councillor and local residents.

75 city parks cleaned in day-long drive

Chandigarh

The municipal corporation on Tuesday carried out cleaning work at 75 parks on Tuesday as part of the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav. Mayor Sarbjit Kaur launched the day-long drive at Manimajra. Pruning, hedge-cutting, cleaning of footpaths and open-air gym equipment, painting of childrens’ play was carried out at all parks.

Sustainability in focus at Indo-French seminar

Chandigarh

The municipal corporation Chandigarh on Monday took part in the session at Indo-French seminar on sustainable urban development held in India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. MC chief engineer NP Sharma joined the session as key speaker. Discussions were held on the recent progress, challenges, and opportunities for sustainable water purification technologies and analytical techniques.

PU invites applications for vacant seats

Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) has invited applications for the 11 vacant seats in MTech in nanoscience and nanotechnology. Format for the admission form can be downloaded from the department website nsnt.puchd.ac.in. or from link https://nsnt.puchd.ac.in/show-noticeboard.php?nbid=4. The candidates are advised to send the completed admission form along with self attested photocopies of various certificates/documents in a single PDF either on the mail id cnsnt@puchd.ac.in or hand over the hardcopy at the centre by October 6.

Short term course concludes at PEC

Chandigarh

A five-day short-term course on “Product and Process Design for Sustainable Manufacturing” concluded at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Tuesday. It was organised by PEC’s department of mechanical Engineering in collaboration with design innovation centre, Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. The objective of the course was to develop an understanding of the present status of research in the domain of product and process design.

CGC orientation concludes

Mohali

The six-day-long orientation program for the new foundation batch 2022-23 students at Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhan Jeri, concluded on Tuesday. Over 3,500 students from different states participated in the orientation, where they were welcomed by president Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal.

IISER marks 16th Foundation Day

Mohali

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali on Tuesday celebrated its 16th Foundation Day. Around 8,00 school students from the tricity visited the lab facilities for special demonstrations on subjects including science, mathematics, computers, robotics and archaeology. Director J Gowrishankar encouraged school students to pursue science.