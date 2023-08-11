Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Armed men snatch rifle from home guard in Bathinda

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Aug 11, 2023 03:50 PM IST

As per information, the men had made a failed snatching bid on doctor near Bhucho Khurd after which police had set up a checkpost to nab them. When signalled to stop, the men, who were in a Skoda car, tried to run over the guard and eventually snatched the rifle after a scuffle.

Five armed men, who were fleeing in a car after making a failed carjacking attempt, snatched a self-loading rifle (SLR) from a Punjab home guard, deployed at the Bathinda Cantt police station, in the wee hours of Friday.

The men, five in number, had tried to snatch a car from a doctor at gunpoint, before snatching the home guard’s rifle. (HT File)
As per information, the city police had set-up a checkpoint near the Cantt police station after an alert about the snatching bid. On spotting a black Skoda car, the police party signalled them to spot. But instead of pulling up, the Skoda driver tried to run over the home guard, leaving him injured.

Following this, a scuffle ensued and the accused fled after snatching a home guard’s rifle.

The injured home guard has been admitted to the hospital.

As per police sources, the car used by the miscreants was bearing a Faridabad number.

They had attempted to snatch a car from a doctor near Bhucho Khurd at gunpoint but failed.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police Gulneet Khurrana said the miscreants had fired shots in a failed carjacking attempt. “The victims had filed a complaint following which police were looking for them. When a car was spotted heading towards Bathinda, the Cantt police station home guard, along with other police personnel, tried to stop the car. They attacked the police party and snatched the rifle from the home guard. We are trying to identify the accused and police teams have been dispatched to trace them,” he added.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
