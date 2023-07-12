Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man jumps in Sukhna choe to end life, rescued by Chandigarh police

Man jumps in Sukhna choe to end life, rescued by Chandigarh police

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 12, 2023 01:59 AM IST

A team of Dariya police on Tuesday rescued a 40-year-old Baltana resident who had jumped in the Sukhna choe at the Makhan Majra bridge to end his life.

Earlier, Dariya police on Monday had rescued two priests from a temple in low-lying area of the village after the temple was waterlogged. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
As per police, the victim works at a factory in Industrial Area and wanted to end his life due to bad marriage. He had married six years ago and his wife left him, taking their only son along, three years ago.

“When we were patrolling in the area, a pedestrian informed us that someone had fallen to in the Sukhna Choe. We rushed to the spot, pulled the man out and took him to GMCH-32 “,said sub-inspector Sudesh Kumar. He added that legal action will be taken after recording formal statement of the victim.

Earlier, Dariya police on Monday had rescued two priests from a temple in low-lying area of the village after the temple was waterlogged.

