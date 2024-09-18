Dashmesh School lifts U-17 softball trophy

At the district-level events in the softball matches at SCD College, the U-17 category was won by the girls’ team of Dashmesh School. In the U-21 category, the girls of School of Eminence, Bharat Nagar defeated the team of village Gill by 15-1 and in U-14, the team of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial School was defeated by Government School, Kasabad 13-3. Players in action during the kick boxing match during district-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan at Multipurpose hall in Ludhiana on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

Following the successful completion of block-level tournaments in season 3 of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, the district-level sports competitions have begun with an aim to showcase local talent.

Before the games started, additional deputy commissioner Major Amit Sareen reviewed the sports arrangements and gave instructions for the smooth running of the event.

District sports officer Kuldeep Chugh announced that 24 sports will be featured at the district level, including athletics, basketball, badminton, boxing, chess, football, hockey, kabaddi, swimming, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, and more. Seven sports have already started, including basketball, softball, chess, kickboxing, netball, lawn tennis, and badminton. The basketball competition for girls kicked off at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana, with Chugh encouraging the players.

In the Under-14 girls’ basketball competition, Doraha Public School defeated Ludhiana CARE with a 12-0 score. In the Under-17 matches, Government Senior Secondary School, Threeke beat Government High School Javadi 6-0, while Ludhiana CARE defeated Guru Nanak Stadium’s team 15-4. Doraha Public School also triumphed over PS Khalsa School 16-0, and Khalsa Club won against Saraswati Model High School 14-1.

In the Under-14 girls’ kickboxing event at Multipurpose Hall, Guru Nanak Stadium, Jasleen Kaur of Wisdom School took first place in the -28kg category, while Heena secured the top spot in the -32kg category. In the badminton Under-14 girls’ quarterfinals, Samira Agarwal, Anika Tholatu, Tania Dhiman, and Kamil Sabharwal advanced with dominant performances.

At the Harvest Lawn Tennis Academy, Tanisha Nath won first place in the Under-14 girls’ finals, and Ranjana Sangram secured victory in the Under-17 girls’ category. Other winners included Simranpritam (21 to 30 age group girls) and Paramveer Singh (Under-21 men), while Rajesh Jain won the 51 to 60 men’s category.