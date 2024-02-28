Data of all depts to be digitised in Haryana: CM Khattar

In a yet another step towards digitisation, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced in the state assembly that the data of all departments will be digitised in the state. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar speaks during the Budget Session of the state Vidhan Sabha, in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (ANI)

He said for this purpose digital record rooms will be set up at the headquarters and district levels and assured that necessary budget will be made available.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The chief minister was speaking during the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan Sabha after the launch of digital legislative business module on the website of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha where records from 1966 to date will be digitally available.

Power relief to deras and dhanis

Khattar said that the deras and dhanis located within a radius of 3 km from the village phirni will get power connections. Earlier, this limit was 1 km.

Speaking in the assembly during the ongoing budget session, Khattar announced that power consumers in the deras and dhanis will not have to bear any expense for the connections up to 300 metres. Earlier, this limit was 150 metres, Khattar said.

The chief minister said that if a power connection is taken even beyond 300 metres, the expenses will be borne in a 50-50 ratio between the consumer and the government.

Making another announcement, the chief minister said that for the consumers of deras and dhanis, who want electricity connections from rural feeders instead of tubewells, the government will bear the entire cost of the transformer. The consumer will only have to bear the cost of the new line.