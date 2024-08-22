Day 10 of Chandigarh doctors’ strike: 200 patients attended to at PGI protest site

The doctors’ strike entered its 10th day on Wednesday, with outpatient services remaining curtailed at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. For the second day in a row, the doctors protesting against the rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata, provided OPD services from a tent set up at the protest site at PGI. In PGI, Chandigarh, daily around 100 elective surgeries are performed by various departments. In the last 10 days, close to 1000 surgeries have been postponed. (HT Photo)

Around 200 patients were attended to on Wednesday, double the number from the previous day. The resident doctors also organised a blood donation camp, collecting 80 units of blood.

Mohan Lal, a visitor from Manali, whose relative was referred to PGI, said, “We knew about the strike but were told that we would be given treatment. We went to get a registration and were guided to the tent, as no new cards were being made. Here, a doctor from the department of medicine examined my relative, and advised some tests.”

Lal extended his support to the protesting doctors, stating, “If such a crime could happen with a doctor, how safe is the common man? We need strict laws, and the culprits should be hanged in public.”

Sushila Sharma, from Uttar Pradesh, who suffers from arthritis said, “I was worried our trip would go waste, but despite the strike, we managed to see a doctor. We will now come back only once the strike is over.”

Despite the strike, PGI reported 4,593 registrations in OPD, 168 in emergency & trauma OPD, 300 in emergency ward, 231 in advanced trauma centre, 158 indoor admissions, 96 indoor discharge, 106 surgeries, 19 cath procedures, 57 endoscopies, 11 deliveries, 180-day care chemotherapy and 40,000 lab investigations.

From August 13 to 20, PGI has conducted 433 surgeries. The elective surgeries (scheduled in advance) have been suspended for the last 10 day. In PGI daily around 100 elective surgeries are performed by various departments. In the last 10 days, close to 1000 surgeries have been postponed.

In the evening, doctors from the tricity gathered outside Elante Mall for a flash mob. The doctors demanded justice for the victim and victim’s family and implementation of Central Protection Act (CPA). The Women Welfare Association 3B2 Mohali and Residents Welfare Association 3B2 held a candle march in support of the strike.