Day 2: Fire at Tajpur dump site keeps firefighters on their toes
Fire incidents reported at the main dump site of the Municipal Corporation (MC) on Tajpur road for the second consecutive day on Friday kept the firefighters on their toes.
Fire incidents reported at the main dumping site of the Municipal Corporation (MC) on Tajpur road for the second consecutive day on Friday kept the firefighters on their toes.
In a relief for the residents living in the nearby areas of the dump site, the intensity of the fire has reduced and there was some relief from the air pollution, but the residents demanded that authorities should find a concrete solution to the problem.
A major fire broke out at the main dump site on Thursday and the residents living in the vicinity were left gasping for air. The firefighters remained busy dousing the flames till night and controlled the flames. But the flames reignited on Friday morning and the fire brigade was again rushed to the spot.
Councillor of ward number 15, Kanchan Malhotra stated that the civic body should find a concrete solution for the problem as residents in the nearby areas are suffering from respiratory diseases due to air pollution caused after the fire incident.
The sub-fire officer, Navrang Singh stated that the fire is now under control, but flames reignited due to generation of highly combustible methane gas from the garbage. The firefighters were deployed at the dumpsite on Friday too. It is expected that the situation will be completely under control by Friday evening.
Meanwhile, MC officials stated that the civic body has already issued a work order to a contractor for disposing of 5 lakh metric tonnes of accumulated garbage under the smart city mission. The process will commence within this month and the MC is also working on a proposal to dispose of the remaining 25 lakh metric tonnes of waste.
The firefighters stated that they faced a lot of trouble while dousing the flames during the night hours. Their vehicles get stuck in the garbage and the smoke created breathing issues.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
-
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
-
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
-
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
-
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics