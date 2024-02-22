Day 3: Jammu-Srinagar NH remains blocked, 1,600 vehicles stranded

The 250-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH 44), the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir valley with outside world, remained blocked in Ramban district for the third day on Wednesday due to a major landslide and intermittent shooting stones at two to three places, said officials. A glimpse of the trucks standing in a queue as the Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked for the third day after landslides hit several places, in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI)

They said that over 1,600 vehicles (1,000 HMVs and 600 LMVs) have been left stranded at various places on the highway.

Rohit Baskotra, SSP, traffic, NH, said the NHAI and the Ramban administration were at work to restore the affected stretch at Kishtwari Pathar enroute Kashmir.

“Earlier today, the authorities partially restored the NH and as a result we cleared some LMVs that were left stranded in Ramban area but then a major landslide blocked the highway at Kishtwari Pathar. The NHAI has put its men and machinery on the job,” said the SSP.

He said that overnight snowfall and rains have also triggered landslides and mudslides at Rampari, Hingni, Chamalwas and Mehar.

The SSP said that around 1,000 HMVs carrying essentials to Kashmir have been left stranded at Udhampur and around 6,000 LMVs were stuck in Chenani, Jakhani and Qazigund area.

“Last night the region received heavy snowfall and rains. As a result, the soil and boulders on the hills get loose and once they fall on the highway, the boulders have to be broken into pieces,” he said.

“For now, the national highway is blocked. Shooting stones from the hills on to the highway at two to three places can also pose serious risk to the commuters. People are advised to check the status of the NH before planning their journey. Safety of the commuters is most important for us,” said the SSP.