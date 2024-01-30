Day after clash, Bhindranwale’s portrait installed at Tarn Taran gurdwara’s entrance

A day after a clash broke out at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Baba Deep Singh over the removal of slain militant-preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s portrait from the premises, Sikh bodies put up the portrait at the gurdwara’s entrance on Monday. Tension had gripped Gurdwara Janam Asthan Baba Deep Singh at Pahuwind village in Tarn Taran district after a clash between Sikh youths and supporters of president of the managing committee of the shrine on the birth anniversary of Sikh warrior Baba Deep Singh on Sunday. (HT File)

Led by Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Harpal Singh Bler, representatives of the Sikh bodies reached the gurdwara, which is located in Pahuwind village of Tarn Taran, and put up a joint portrait of Baba Deep Singh, a historic figure who is revered among Sikhs as a great martyr, and Bhindranwale.

On Sunday, a video of the gurdwara management committee president Col Harsimran Singh (retd) removing Bhindranwale’s portrait had gone viral on social media following which some Sikh youths had vandalised his car when he was being escorted to safety by the police.

Five persons, including an inspector, had sustained injuries in the clash, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Bhikhiwind) Preet Inder Singh revealed.

The DSP added, “This was a religious issue. The dispute has been resolved as the gurdwara management and Sikh bodies have reached a compromise.”

Bler, however, denied claims about a compromise and demanded apology from the gurdwara management committee. “So far, the managing committee chief Col Harsimran Singh (retd) has not apologised for removal of the portrait.”