Day after Class-4 employee’s plaint, HCS officer booked for sexual assault

A day after a Class-4 employee accused a Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer of sexually exploiting him at gunpoint and making casteist remarks, police have booked the officer under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the SC/ST Act. The HCS officer has been booked under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the SC/ST Act. (HT File)

The officer, who had been serving as the Hansi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), was suspended on Thursday.

The complainant, employed in the public health department, had alleged that the SDM sexually assaulted him over four years. He alleged that the SDM used to hire him for massage services when he was posted in Fatehabad in 2020. The complainant alleged that six months ago, the accused demanded sexual favours and when he refused, the officer assaulted him at gunpoint and threatened to get him sacked from his job.

A video of the purported sexual assault has been doing the rounds of social media though HT could not independently verify the veracity of it.

Hisar assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Mohan said, “As the crime occurred six months ago, before the implementation of new laws, we imposed Sections 377, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act against the suspended HCS officer. We will call the complainant to record his statement.”