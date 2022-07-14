Day after firing incident, Kurukshetra coaching owners stage protest
A day after unidentified persons opened fire outside a coaching institute in Ladwa of Kurukshetra district, the owners and staff of private coaching centres in the district staged a protest on Wednesday.
The coaching institutes also remained closed for the day and staff members reached the mini-secretariat to submit a memorandum to the district authorities, demanding better security.
Rajeev Sharma, the owner of a private coaching centre, said, “We have taken up the issue with the Karnal SP. She has assured us that the culprits will be nabbed soon.”
The firing incident took place around 12.30pm on Tuesday. The assailants, who had their faces covered with masks, came on a motorcycle and showered bullets on the front door of the institute. Staff and students, however, escaped unhurt.
Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said that on the complaint of the staff members, the FIR has been registered under Sections 307(attempt to murder), 427(mischief causing loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.
-
Three arrested in Jind for harassing junior engineer, hurling casteist slur
Three persons, including Jind's district town planner, have been arrested for mentally harassing a junior engineer and hurling casteist slur, officials said. JE Naveen Kumar of the district town planner's office, in a complaint sent to the Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Commission, alleged that DTP Arvind Dhul, office assistant Amit Malik and retired employee Krishna Chandra pressured him to indulge in corrupt practices. Kumar claimed that he was also assaulted in Narwana.
-
Contact tracing ramped up in Himachal as positivity rate touches 8.5%
With Himachal Pradesh's positivity rate jumping to 8.5% over the last month, the government has ramped up contact tracing to arrest the virus' spread. There were 41 active cases in the state in the first week of June, however, they now stand at 1,580. On Wednesday, too, the state clocked in 358 fresh infections. Kangra has nine clusters, Mandi has two, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Una and Shimla have one each.
-
Panipat man kills wife with spade after she object to his drinking habit
A 46-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband after she objected to his drinking habit, in Dhansoli village of Panipat. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Babita Rani. Her son, Prince Kumar, who is the complainant in the case, said that his father, Major Singh, is an alcoholic and used to thrash his mother whenever she stopped him from drinking.
-
NC calls Amarnath ‘cloudburst’ administrative failure, demands probe
Calling the loss of 16 lives in the Amarnath 'cloudburst' an administrative failure, the National Conference on Wednesday demanded a probe into the matter.
-
‘Delhi-based gang helped Moosewala killing suspect get a forged passport’
About a month before Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was murdered, one of the alleged key conspirators Sachin Thapan Bishnoi got a passport issued in Delhi, using forged documents and fled the country, Delhi Police said on Wednesday while announcing the arrest of five people who helped Thapan and some other criminals get passports on fake papers. Officers said Thapan got the passport issued in the name of a man from Sangam Vihar.
