Day after firing, Mansa shuts down in protest

Various social and trade associations in Mansa observed a complete day-long bandh on Wednesday in protest of the firing incidents in the town the previous evening.

All markets remained shut, and the Mansa district bar association also extended support, and work at the district court was suspended by the lawyers.

Politicians from various opposition parties, including the Congress MP from Ludhiana, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who is also the party’s state chief, former MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia, veteran communist leader and ex-MLA Hardev Arshi, participated in the dharna staged near Luxmi Narayan temple in Mansa town. The bandh was called a day after two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons opened fire at a shop at Gurudwara Chowk locality.

The accused again opened fire twice to scare passersby who tried to overpower them while fleeing. No one was injured, but the protesting civil society members lamented the district police authorities for their failure in nabbing the accused even after 24 hours.

Addressing the gathering, Warring said that it is unfortunate that criminals are moving scot-free with no fear of the law. “People across Punjab have been quietly paying ransom money to the criminals, as they have no confidence in the police that they can protect them,” said Warring. Arshi urged the leadership of all political parties to rise above their partisan interests and come together to save Punjab from sliding into anarchy and lawlessness.