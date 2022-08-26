Day after nurse’s murder at Jalandhar hospital, her online friend arrested
Nurse Baljinder Kaur was found murdered at the hostel while her roommate Jyoti Parmar was critically injured, in the crime that came to the fore on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Police commissioner Gursharan Singh Sandhu said the accused, Satguru Singh, who is a gardener with the Mandi Gobindgarh Nagar Council, had confessed to the crime
Claiming to have solved the murder case of a nurse at Jalandhar’s Pearl Eye and Maternity Hospital within 24 hours, police arrested a 34-year-old resident of Fatehgarh Sahib for the crime. Nurse Baljinder Kaur was found murdered at the hostel while her roommate Jyoti Parmar was critically injured, in the crime that came to the fore on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Police commissioner Gursharan Singh Sandhu said the accused, Satguru Singh, who is a gardener with the Mandi Gobindgarh Nagar Council, had confessed to the crime. He told police that he came in contact with Baljinder four months ago through social media and wanted to marry her. A few days ago, they got into a tiff following which he took a train to Jalandhar. He scaled the hospital wall and managed to sneak into the hostel, where he attacked, Baljinder Kaur and her colleague Jyoti Parmar with a knife and ran away.
A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Division Number 6 police station in Jalandhar.
Man steals baby from mother sleeping on railway station in UP's Mathura. Video
A manhunt has been initiated by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a seven-month-old baby was kidnapped from a woman sleeping on the platform at the Mathura railway station. The crime was caught on CCTV and the footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. Four teams of Government Railway Police have been deployed to nab the unidentified man, a photo of whom was circulated by the police.
Thoughts that count: Heartening scenes before Supertech twin tower demolition
Heartening scenes were witnessed near Noida's Emerald Court Society on Sunday morning hours before the country witnesses the controlled explosion of the tallest towers to be demolished so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would be razed to the ground at 2:30 pm. In the last three days, thousands of citizens have been evacuated from the Society. For the evacuated residents, Nearby society Silvercity AOA placed banners, welcoming them for breakfast.
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
