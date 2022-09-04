Day after woman’s murder, police arrest her father-in-law
A day after murder of a 29-year-old woman, Lakshmi, in Partap Nagar, police arrested her father-in-law for murder. The accused suspected the woman of developing an illicit relationship with some other man
A day after the murder of a 29-year-old woman, Lakshmi, in Partap Nagar, the police arrested her father-in-law for murder. The accused suspected the woman of developing an illicit relationship with some other man.
The accused has been identified as Gobi Lal. The police arrested the accused and he confessed to his crime.
Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, SHO, police station Division Number 6, said that the evidence suggested the involvement of some acquaintances behind the murder. The police started zeroing in on the relatives and family members. Meanwhile, the police came to know that the woman was not on good terms with her father-in-law.
The police rounded up the accused and started questioning him. During questioning, the accused alleged that Lakshmi had developed illicit relations with a man and he was aware of it. On Friday, he indulged in a spat with Lakshmi over the issue. Following a heated argument, he strangled her to death and fled leaving the body on the bed.
The SHO added that Lakshmi used to pick up her younger child from a playschool near their residential locality every day. On Friday, when she did not reach the school, the teacher called her husband Monu, who called a neighbour and asked her to go home to see Lakshmi. The woman found the lifeless body of Lakshmi lying on the bed and raised the alarm.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
