Day before leave ends, Bhawra removed as Punjab Police DGP

A day before his two-month leave was to end, the Punjab Government on Saturday removed director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra as regular head of the state police force and posted him as the Punjab Police Housing Corporation chairman.

Bhawra had proceeded on two-month leave after his ties with the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government soured and in his absence, Gaurav Yadav was appointed officiating DGP.

Bhawra’s leave was set to end on September 4 and all eyes were on his next move. A 1987-batch officer, Bhawra, who had applied for central deputation following pressure from the AAP government, was asked to proceed on leave after which Yadav was appointed officiating DGP of Punjab.

Panel of names yet to be sent to UPSC

As of now, the Punjab government hasn’t sent any names to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) panel to appoint the next DGP.

Amid pressure of the government, which wants to retain Yadav as the DGP because of his performance as officiating head of the police force, it would be interesting to see whether Bhawra will extend his leave or join back office.

According to police insiders, a few top officers close to Bhawra were urging him to join back till he gets a positive response for his central deputation. According to the information, a few days before proceeding to leave from July 5, 2022, Bhawra had expressed his willingness to go on central deputation. He wrote to the Punjab government and Union home ministry in this regard.

Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating DGP

The Punjab Government was unhappy with Bhawra over the deteriorating law and order situation, especially after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, which eventually led to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s defeat in the Sangrur Lok Sabha. However, as the state government wants to retain Yadav, it is not sure if his name will figure in the panel to be sent back by the UPSC to the state government as Yadav, a 1992-batch IPS officer, is still junior to at least five officers. So, the state government wants to continue with him as officiating DGP for a few more months.

According to the Supreme Court procedure to appoint a DGP, states cannot remove a DGP selected following UPSC procedures before completion of two years in office. The government can at best take legal opinion before removing him from the post.

Bhawra was appointed as Punjab DGP during the Charanjit Singh Channi government on the day the model code of conduct had come into force on January 8.

