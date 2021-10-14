Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Day on, missing three-year-old reunited with family in Ludhiana
Day on, missing three-year-old reunited with family in Ludhiana

Police said the girl had gone missing, while playing with children in a locality near her house; she was found by a woman at Dholewal Chowk in Ludhiana
The girl’s parents were at work when she went missing from her house in Ludhiana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 01:33 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl who had gone missing from her house in Vijay Nagar on October 11, was reunited with her parents on Tuesday evening.

Investigating officer Avtar Singh said the girl’s parents were migrant workers who worked at factory unit in the locality and had left their daughter with a relative living in the area, while they went to work. However, their daughter was nowhere to be found when they returned. Desperate inquiries to neighbours, relatives and acquaintances bore no results and the family registered a complaint with the police the next day.

Police said the girl had lost her way, while playing with children in the locality and had reached Dholewal Chowk where a woman spotted her and gave her shelter.

“We had learnt that a woman in the Dholewal area had rescued a child and after we ascertained that she was indeed the child that had gone missing from Vijay Nagar, she was handed over to her parents,” the police said, adding that the girl’s parents said they had to leave their child in the care of a relative as they both needed to earn to run the house.

