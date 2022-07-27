Days after ‘fair trial’ comment, Sajad Lone urges Centre to show ‘magnanimity’ in Yasin Malik case
People’s Conference chairperson Sajad Lone on Tuesday expressed concern over the health of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik who has been on hunger strike since last Friday.
Seeking “magnanimity” from the Government of India, Lone said, “Yasin’s health is already fragile. Let us hope magnanimity, spirit of forgiveness, fair and unbiased introspection define the state response.”
This is the second time in the last few weeks, when Lone has expressed concern for Malik, having earlier sought a “fair” trial for the separatist leader.
Malik, who has been on a hunger strike since Friday morning, was put on intravenous fluids (IV fluids) in Delhi’s Tihar jail, prison officials said on Monday.
The chief of banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), the 56-year-old began his indefinite strike after the Union government did not respond to his plea wherein he sought permission to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing for the Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case, in which he is an accused.
Malik, who is undergoing life imprisonment in a terror funding case, had earlier said that he would go on a hunger strike from July 22 in Tihar jail if his demands of a fair trial and ensuring his physical presence in the courts were not fulfilled. He had moved an application seeking his personal appearance in two other cases – the Sayeed kidnapping and the killing of four air force officers, including squadron leader Ravi Khanna, trials for which are also underway.
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
