DC conducts on-site inspection of Ludhiana-Rahon road work

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 08, 2024 05:36 AM IST

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Thursday conducted the on-site inspection of Ludhiana-Rahon road construction work and directed officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite the pace of work.

Ludhiana DC said that work to upgrade Ludhiana-Rahon road (length 11.43 km) was initiated on December 30, 2013. (HT File Photo)

She was accompanied by SDM Vikas Hira, DRO Gurjinder Singh, DFO Rajesh Gulati, and PWD provincial division (B&R) branch executive engineer Ranjeet Singh Sandhu.

The Deputy commissioner said that this was one of the major projects of the government which would pave the way for better traffic management. The road connects Ludhiana with SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr) district.

She said that work to upgrade Ludhiana-Rahon road (length 11.43 km) was initiated on December 30, 2013. The road would be reconstructed with a budget of 43.25 crore.

The work would include four-laning of 0-3.4-km stretch with 7.25-meter on each side of 1-meter median, 3.4-km-9.28-km road to be made 7-meter-wide and 9.28-km-11.43-km stretch to be made 10-meter wide with four elevated animal underpasses. This would be completed by September this year.

Sawhney held detailed deliberations with the officials from PWD, forest, PSPCL, and others at the site. Following the deliberations, she stated that a joint working group comprising officials from these departments, headed by SDM, would hold fortnightly review meetings for better coordination and faster completion.

Sawhney added that the district administration would make strenuous efforts to ensure the completion of the project to ensure best road infrastructure in Ludhiana. She also told the officials to accord topmost priority to the timely completion of on-going work.

