DC exhorts people to make Yoga part of daily life

Urge people to dial toll-free number 7669400500 or log in to cmdiyogshala.punjab.gov.in for free yogatraining in their areas Sakshi Sawhney said yoga was an ancient and the greatest gift to world given by India. (HT file photo for representation)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Friday exhorted people of the district to make yoga part of their daily routine for leading a healthy life.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Addressing the gathering to mark the “International Day of Yoga” at Government College for Girls here, the DC termed yoga an essential medium of being fit.

DC Sawhney said the day is celebrated every year after the United Nations unanimously adopted a resolution piloted by India to celebrate day on June 21, which is the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in northern hemisphere.

“The day serves as a reminder to take out some time for our body and mind. The day also acts as a driving force which can encourage millions to start practising yoga for a healthier body and mind,” she said.

The commissioner said yoga was an ancient and the greatest gift to world given by India. She said it was a natural insurance cover that kept diseases at bay and boosted immunity, leading to the overall wellness of body, mind, and soul. She exhorted people to ensure that they spared at least an hour for yoga daily.

Sawhney added that in an effort to promote physical and mental wellness, as many as 185 yoga classes under the “CM Di Yogshala” initiative have been offering free training to them at their doorsteps in the district.

The classes are currently being held in various areas of Ludhiana city, Khanna, Jagraon, Malaud, Samrala, Sudhar, Sidhwan Bet, Machhiwara, Dakha, and Payal, where 34 yoga instructors are offering training in morning and evening shifts. These instructors have been trained at Guru Ravidas University to teach yoga.

The Punjab government has set up a helpline number 7669400500 where people can request a free yoga instructor via a missed call. They can also register on cmdiyogshala.punjab.gov.in

If a group of 25 people wanted to do yoga in their mohalla or any colony, they can simply give a missed call to the phone number for free yoga training. Trained yoga instructors will be provided by the government for free yoga training in open parks and other public places.

She added that yoga has also become an effective tool in reducing stress, anxiety, and depression which are posing risks to human lives these days.