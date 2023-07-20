Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Non-performance to invite yellow, red cards, Mohali DC tells revenue officers

Non-performance to invite yellow, red cards, Mohali DC tells revenue officers

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 20, 2023 03:58 AM IST

As per the Mohali DC, below average performance will result in issuance of a yellow card, while no significant improvement will lead to a red card that will be recorded in their annual confidential report

Warning revenue officers against shirking work, deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain on Wednesday implemented a performance-based criterion during the monthly review meeting at the District Administrative Complex.

The Mohali DC directed revenue officers to maintain punctuality and disclose their availability outside the office, especially for those holding additional charges. (HT File)


As per the DC, performance below average will result in issuance of a yellow card, while no significant improvement will lead to a red card that will be recorded in their annual confidential report (ACR).

Yellow card means warning, while the red card indicates an official show-cause notice to employees.

The DC directed revenue officers to maintain punctuality and disclose their availability outside the office, especially for those holding additional charges. She further instructed them to expedite court proceedings, ensuring that all cases older than one year should be decided by August 15 and those pending for over six months must be resolved by September 15. Officers demonstrating good performance will receive appreciation.

Jan set ambitious targets for reducing mutation pending cases and resolving all remaining pending cases. She highlighted significant progress in demarcation case resolution, with all cases being disposed of within the designated timeline. She urged officers to maintain efficiency in handling demarcation cases and reject applications where the demarcation is not feasible due to crop sowing.

The DC also asked sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to submit utilisation certificates for crop compensation disbursed to beneficiaries before the next meeting. Additionally, she directed revenue officers to develop a weekly plan for patwaris to initiate mutations and address any public issues that may arise.

