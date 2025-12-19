DC orders temporary check posts with ambulances on Shoghi-Tara Devi route

Anticipating heavy influx of tourists will arrive in Shimla to celebrate Christmas and New Year, deputy commissioner, Shimla, Anupam Kashyap issued directions to set up temporary checkposts at various locations between Shoghi and Tara Devi during this period, where ambulance facilities will also be available. Anticipating heavy influx of tourists will arrive in Shimla to celebrate Christmas and New Year, deputy commissioner, Shimla, Anupam Kashyap issued directions to set up temporary checkposts at various locations between Shoghi and Tara Devi during this period, where ambulance facilities will also be available. (HT File)

Kashyap was chairing the District Road Safety Committee meeting held here on Thursday.

Kashyap said, “Tourists will arrive in Shimla to celebrate Christmas and New Year, and ensuring the safety of all tourists is the priority of the district administration. Therefore, temporary check posts will be set up at various locations between Shoghi and Taradevi during this period, where ambulance facilities will also be available so that people can receive immediate medical assistance in case of any accident”.

Kashyap instructed the police department to identify the locations for setting up the temporary checkposts.

He said that the data on black spots in the district is outdated, so the Public Works Department, Himachal Road Transport Corporation, ambulance operators, and the police department should share the data from all sub-divisions with the Regional Transport Officer so that an updated list of black spots can be prepared and a future action plan can be formulated. He said that based on this report, the black spots on the most vulnerable roads will be repaired to ensure the safety of people’s lives.

The DC instructed the Regional Transport Officer to obtain information about the activities conducted under road safety from the schools that were provided with a budget for organizing various activities under road safety.

Kashyap said that the Hotel Association, Homestay Association, Taxi Operators Association, Tourist Guide Association, etc., should also play a leading role in ensuring road safety. He said that a meeting will be organized with the office bearers of all these associations next week, in which suggestions related to road safety will also be taken from them.

Repair traffic lights

The DC said that the traffic lights installed at various locations in Shimla are either switched off or malfunctioning. He instructed that all the lights be repaired so that traffic can flow smoothly.

During the meeting it was pointed out in the meeting that in many places, people do not park their vehicles properly on both sides of the road, which leads to road accidents and traffic jams. Sometimes people park their vehicles on the shoulder of the road, which obstructs the movement of other vehicles and sometimes leads to accidents. He also urged people to park their vehicles properly in the designated areas.

Appeal for careful driving

The DC appealed to tourists, locals, especially the youth, to drive carefully. He said that they should drive at a controlled speed and take short breaks during long journeys. He said that they should maintain a safe distance from other vehicles while driving and ensure compliance with traffic rules.

The DC informed that under the Central Government’s Rahveer Yojana, helpful citizens who take people injured in road accidents to the hospital are given a cash reward of Rs. 25,000 by the government. Under the scheme, special recognition is given to those who take the victim to the hospital within the golden hour (the first hour) of the accident.

The DC instructed the police department to identify such helpful citizens who have helped the injured in road accidents in the past few days so that they can be honoured. In addition, he also urged all the members of the committee to provide information about such citizens to the district administration so that people can be made aware of this scheme and come forward to help others in such incidents.