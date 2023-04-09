DC deputes ADCs to expedite Girdawari work in Ludhiana

- No official will avail any leaves till completion of crop damage reports: DC Surabhi Malik Officials from Administration interacting with farmers to collect information of damaged crop in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

To accelerate the assessment of crop damage in the district, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Saturday deputed six teams headed by additional deputy commissioners (ADC) to the girdawari work being undertaken by the administration.

Reviewing the progress of the work, Malik said that ADC (general) Rahul Chaba and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gurbir Singh Kohli, along with other officials, have been deputed to ensure the timely completion of crop damage assessment in the Sidhwan Bet area.

To supervise the work in Samrala and Machhiwara, a team comprising ADC (development) Amit Kumar Panchal, along with SDM Kuldeep Bawa, tehsildars Maninder Singh and Navjot Tiwari has been deputed.

ADC (urban development) Anita Darshi, with SDM Swati Tiwana, tehsildar Lakshay Kumar and naib tehsildar Raman Kumar, have been assigned to overlook the crop damage assessment in Ludhiana West and Mullanpur-Dakha areas.

For the girdawari work in Payal, Khanna and Raikot areas, ADC (Jagraon) Amit Sareen and SDMs Jasleen Kaur, Manjeet Kaur and Gurbir Singh Kohli, have been deputed along with other officials.

SDM Gursimran Singh Dhillon and tehsildar Karandeep Singh Bhullar, along with other officials, have been directed to compile the reports of villages under Ludhiana East sub-division.

The DC instructed the deputed officials to visit the villages in their respective areas to ensure a quick and fair completion of the reports.

Adding that no official will take any leaves till the process is completed, she said that this is important for disbursing the compensations in a timely manner.