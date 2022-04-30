DDR against MLA: Payal police station sees three SHOs in three days
Khanna’s Payal station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Satwinder Singh, who had filed a DDR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura from Payal constituency for misbehaving and threatening, has been transferred to the Police Lines.
Sub-inspector Gurpartap Singh, who had replaced Satwinder, has also been transferred within 24 hours of his joining.
Now, sub-inspector Amrik Singh has been posted to the Payal police station as SHO on Friday.
Senior officials claimed that it was a routine transfer on administrative grounds.
Sub-inspector Satwinder had accused Giaspura of misbehaviour and was transferred on April 27 after he had filed a DDR against the latter.
He was replaced by Gurpartap Singh, who was the additional SHO at Machhiwara police station.
Merely 24 hours after his joining, Gurpartap was again transferred and replaced by SI Amrik.
Meanwhile, Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravi Kumar said that sub-inspector Satwinder Singh had filed the DDR without his knowledge, following which he was transferred.
“Moreover, there were complaints that he had failed to bring gambling rackets under control in his areas. SI Gurpartap was transferred over some personal reasons,” he added.
-
Thousands offer prayers on Jumat-ul-Vida at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar
A biggest congregation in Kashmir on Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, was held at Hazratbal Dargah where thousands offered prayers amid tight security arrangements. National Confrence president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah also offered prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. On the occasion prayers were held for the peace in Valley. Big religious gatherings were also held at mosques across Kashmir.
-
Ludhiana: Jagraon Bridge comes under rodent attack, again
A portion of footpath along the approach road of Jagraon Bridge has caved in after rodents excavated the soil beneath, making it hollow. The damage has been reported on the approach road leading to railway station from Vishwakarma Chowk. Social activist Gurpal Grewal, who posted a video on social networking platforms on Thursday evening, however, slammed the authorities for failing to keep a check on the rodent menace. A portion of the approach road from Vishwakarma Chowk had also caved in August last year.
-
25 years after Connaught Place shooting, victim awarded ₹15 lakh
Twenty-five years after a police shootout at Connaught Place on March 31, 1997, the Delhi high court has granted compensation of ₹15 lakhs to a victim of the incident, saying that the injury due to state action needs to be considered at “higher standard” as compared to ordinary cases of negligence and inaction. 10 police officials were convicted and awarded life imprisonment, a punishment that was upheld by the Supreme Court.
-
Go First to operate direct flights from Srinagar to Sharjah soon
The ministry of civil aviation has allocated flight rights between Srinagar and Sharjah five times a week to Go First airlines thus paving the way for the resumption of direct flights between Srinagar and Sharjah. The flights were suspended owing to “unknown reasons” in January. However, the flights are being again resumed in the coming weeks. J&K's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in a tweet said that the ministry of civil aviation has approved the flights.
-
Cops arrest burglar suspected in string of thefts in south Delhi
A 32-year-old suspected burglar suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was arrested after a brief chase and gunfight inside the Jahanpanah City Forest near Greater Kailash-2 (GK-2) in south Delhi early Friday morning. The shoot-out with the six-member police team happened nearly 10 minutes after the suspect and his four accomplices made unsuccessful burglary attempts at two houses in Block H, GK-3, nearly 700 metres from the shoot-out spot, police said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics