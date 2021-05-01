At 15,725 Covid cases, April has been a sickening month for city residents with an average of 525 persons testing positive for debilitating virus every day. The figure also means that of 41,923 cases in the city to date, every third (35%) has come in this month. There have also been 99 deaths in April, 20.7% of 478 deaths in the city. The number of active cases has surged from 2,900 on April 1 to 6,906 on April 30.

According to experts, there is unlikely to be any respite in the first two weeks of May, at least. The sharp increase in cases comes when Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are already in short supply. Testing levels have increased, but are drowned by the surge in infections.

Deadly April accounts for 20% of all Covid fatalities in Chandigarh

The number of infections between March and April increased by 200%, but the corresponding increase in tests has been just 65%. The positivity rate has seen a spurt from 5% to 16%.

“The next two weeks are crucial. The trajectory of the past two weeks indicate that cases will go up for the next two weeks. With respect to cases, the fatality ratio has been low. The absolute number of deaths is concerning,” said Dr Rajesh Kumar, former head of community medicine and school of public health at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Dr GD Puri, chairman of Covid-19 management panel, at PGIMER said one of the reasons for increased deaths can be the public’s run over health facilities and hospitals. “When there are lower number of hospitalisations, extra care is provided. Now, admissions are happening at a fast pace and facilities are being exhausted. This impacts health care services and leads to increased fatalities,” Dr Puri added.