Death due to medical negligence: Kotkapura doctor, hospital told to pay 1 lakh compensation

The district consumer disputes redressal commission in Faridkot has directed a Kotkapura-based doctor to pay ₹1 lakh compensation to a resident for medical negligence that led to his mother's death.

Kanwarmanjit Singh of Faridkot had filed a complaint against Dr Tony Kataria and Kataria Hospital, seeking ₹19 lakh compensation for medical negligence leading to the death of his 75-year-old mother.

The complainant said that his mother, who was suffering from anaemia, was admitted to Kataria hospital on December 19, 2018. He said that he had requested the hospital to not shift his mother for dialysis, but the hospital still went ahead with it, leading to her blood pressure dipping to alarmingly low levels. He further said that his mother was in need of oxygen, but the hospital did not have an oxygen cylinder. One of his relatives rushed to get an oxygen cylinder but his mother passed away before he returned. “All this happened due to the negligence of the doctor,” the complainant submitted.

The commission president Rakesh Kumar Singla said the complainant has placed on record sufficient and cogent evidence to prove the grievance.

“All the documents placed on record by the complainant are authentic and beyond any doubt. On the other hand, the opposite parties are silent about the non-production of authentic records regarding the treatment given to the complainant at their hospital. The opposition parties have tried to mislead the commission and averments made by them seem to be an afterthought,” he said.

“Since the complainant has also failed to place on record bills and records of expenditure incurred in the treatment of his mother, therefore, opposite parties are directed to pay ₹1 lakh to the complainant on account of negligence on their part in treating the patient that caused her death. As the complainant has suffered huge and irreparable loss caused by the death of his mother, therefore, he is also entitled to compensation of ₹30,000 for harassment and mental agony suffered by him and he is also entitled for ₹20,000 as compensation for litigation expenses incurred by him on the present complaint,” the commission ordered.