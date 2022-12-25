Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Decide ad hoc HSGMC status till Dec 31: Jhinda to govt

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 12:06 AM IST

Jhinda raised questions on the 38-member ad hoc committee, alleging favouritism in selection of its members

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: Former president of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) Jagdish Singh Jhinda on Saturday objected to the recently formed ad hoc committee and gave an ultimatum to the state government to decide on its status till December 31.

Addressing a press conference at Ambala’s Manji Sahib gurdwara, Jhinda raised questions on the 38-member ad hoc committee, alleging favouritism in selection of its members and asked chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to decide on its status till December 31 or face protests.

Jhinda had on December 17 resigned from the committee constituted by the home department earlier this month to supervise smooth takeover of all the assets of gurdwaras in the state.

